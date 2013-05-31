Scott Heaton Sketch Comedy at the UC

×

Local performer/comic Scott Heaton has been performing and writing in Milwaukee for a number of years now. Recently he put together a brand new sketch comedy show with several un-produced pieces. The show in question makes it to the stage of the Underground Collaborative tonight at 8pm and tomorrow night at 9:30 pm.

New untested comedy will make it to the stage courtesy of Heaton and actors Megan Kaminsky, Evan Koepnick, and Andrew Parchman. If you're not familiar with any of those names trust me: they are good. All of them. Honestly, it's just cool that Heaton got these people together for a show.

It's called, But I've Never Written A Sketch Before... It's at the Underground Collaborative. Tickets are $10. For advanced ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.