Scott Walker, Mrs. Claus Among Jabs in 'Holiday Punch'

With its seemingly random collection of songs and music, <strong>Off the Wall</strong> <strong>Theatre</strong>'s <em>Holiday Punch </em>is an opportunity to see stray bits of entertainment brought to the stage by Off the Wall's familiar talent. Though there's quite a lot of bad comedy in the 2011 version of <em>Holiday Punch</em>,<em> </em>the show never fails to be entertaining on some level. Cast members play comically exaggerated versions of their own personalities in a rich ensemble atmosphere.<br /><br />The best material in this year's show involves skewed glances at current events. In addition to exploring physical comedy in a Spider-Man costume, Liz Mistele joins the other female cast members in a fiercely clever (and oddly sensual) political-comedy song-and-dance medley performed in burkas. The standout performance has to be David Flores singing a deeply funny, Kurt Weill-inspired song from the perspective of Santa Claus' wife. The show ends with a brief parody of <em>Camelot </em>cast as a musical about Madison, with Jeremy C. Welter playing Scott Walker. Welter is really sharp here: It's subtle, but not only does he manage a really good approximation of Walker's thick, affectless, glazed-over, dimwitted presence, but he also manages to make it work musically.<br /><br />Off the Wall Theatre's <em>Holiday Punch </em>runs through Dec. 31. For ticket reservations, call 414-327-3552. <p> </p>