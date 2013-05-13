Scottish-Themed Door Shakespeare Fundraiser

×

Door Shakespeare's upcoming season opens on the week of independence day. It's nice to see something opening that week what with the fact that most theatre companies that operate during the summer usually seem to make it a point NOT to open shows on that weekend for obvious reasons.

They're doing two shows in repertory this summer: Love's Labour's Lost and Macbeth. They're drawing inspiration from the setting of the Scottish play for an upcoming fundraiser. On Saturday, May 18th, they are hosting a Ceilidh Party. It's a kickoff to the 2013 season with Scottish folk music, dancing and storytelling in Door County. The event runs from 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm on May 18th at Baily's Harbor Town Hall.

Tickets are $10.

Tickets are $5 if you're wearing a kilt.

For more information, visit Door Shakespeare online.