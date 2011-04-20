A Scrap Of Paper At Whitewater

×

UW-Whitewater Theatre closes its season with a production of 19th century French playwright Victorien Sardou’s A Scrap of Paper. Sardou’s comedy involves itself with the romantic tumult that can result from, yes, a single unassuming scrap of paper. (Not that the scrap of paper itself is entirely blameless.) Directed by accomplished local actress Angel Iannone, the UW-W production features the kind of large, comfortable cast one would expect from an equally large and comfortable comedy from over a century ago. With Iannone juggling everything, this should be fun.

UW-Whitewater’s production of A Scrap of Paper runs April 26th through 30th at the Barnett Theatre. For tickets and further information, call 262-472-2222 or visit UW-W online.