Screen Actor Evan Todd Meet and Greet

Evan Todd has had some success as a screen actor in recent years. His most recent high-profile performance was released earlier this year in 4th Man Out. This coming October, the rising screen actor visits local students to discuss his experiences coming out.

The actor comes to Milwaukee on October 5. From 9:00 am - 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 5, he will be meeting with performing arts students at Milwaukee High School of the Arts on Highland Avenue. Todd will be giving advice to students regarding their future in the performing arts as well as his personal experiences.

Later on that evening from he will meet with the youth program of the Milwaukee LGBT Center. From 9:00 p.m. to midnight, he’ll wrap-up with a meet and greet at This is It on 418 E. Wells St. That event will be preceded by a screening of 4th Man Out which starts at 7:00 p.m.

On Oct. 6, Todd visits the Gay and Straight Association students of Shorewood High School.

