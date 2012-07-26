Screwtape Coming to Milwaukee

×

It's a conversation between a couple of demons. An elder demon named Screwtape offers advice to a novice demon named Wormwood in the ways of corruption. And it's a fun, little playground for drama when adapted for dramatic presentation in the right way.

It has recently been announced that a national touring production of a drama based on C.S. Lewis' work will make it to the Pabst Theatre in October. The Touring production of C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters will be performed at the Pabst Theatre at 4pm and 8pm on Saturday, October 6th. For ticket reservations, call 414.286.3663 or visit Screwtape online.