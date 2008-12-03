Scrooge of Christmas Past

The Milwaukee Rep's long-running holiday tradition of performing A Christmas Carol continues at the Pabst Theater through Dec. 28.

James Pickering returns to the role of Scrooge, an old miser who is visited by a series of ghosts prior to Christmas. Pickering has portrayed this iconic character hundreds of times over the past few decades. But judging from opening weekend, he hasn't lost touch with the charm of Scrooge's transformation from a grumpy penny-pincher to a kindly man who values friendship over money.

Given Pickering's history in the role, it would be easy for him to go through the motions. An actor of Pickering's caliber, however, wouldn't subject himself to a role like this if he didn't love the character, and audiences will still find a strong sense of that character appreciation coming through the edges of his performance.

Pickeringas Scrooge isn't the only familiar face in this year's production, as Jonathan Smoots returns to play Christmas Present and Michael Herold, who has become unmistakable in this role over the years, portrays Mr. Twice.