Season Selection as Performance Art

This time of year one tends to get invited to quite a lot of season announcements. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee has an interesting variation on this. Beginning at 6:30 pm on March 24th at the Hot Water Wherehouse, the group is presenting a program of possibilities. A series of submitted projects will be pitched to members of the coop AND members of the general public. Each member of the CPM gets five "tokens" to vote for projects that they are interested in seeing produced. Members of the general public who show up get two tokens each. Once all the presentations are complete, votes are tallied and the top five projects will be considered by the CPM Board of Directors for a three-production season.

Further details for those looking to present and those looking to attend can be found at CPM online.