Secret Garden Auditions Next Month

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s early 20th century children’s novel The Secret Garden has been adapted into a variety of different formats over the years. The story of a wealthy, young English girl raised primarily by her family’s servants in India has captured the popular imagination with enough power to maintain a degree of popularity for over a century now. A couple of decades ago, playwright Marsha Norman helped adapt the story into a stage musical. Soulstice Theatre’s Jillian Smith directs a production of that musical early this summer.

Auditions for the show take place Feb. 21 and 22 for the production, which runs Jun. 10 - 25. For more information, visit Soulstice Theatre online.