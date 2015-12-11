A Very Sedaris Christmas with Theatrical Tendencies

They hadn’t exactly gone out of their way to pull much attention to it. Like actually telling anybody or anything. . .

Sorry...taking Douglas Adams out of context there for comic exaggeration. And if they hadn’t told anybody I wouldn’t have known about it in the first place. No press release, though. No Facebook event notice that I could find. There's mention of it in a flyer, though. Tickets are available online.

This month Theatrical Tendencies is going to be hosting an intimate, little celebration of the holiday writings of David Sedaris with A Vert Sedaris Christmas--an evening of local talent presenting the author's works. It hadn’t exactly been heavily promoted, so count on a decidedly small crowd huddled around the Sedaris in St. Francis this year. The group presents stories of the brilliantly comic David Sedaris including SantaLand Diaries, Seasons Greetings and probably quite a bit more from his hit 1997 book Holidays on Ice.

Theatrical Tendencies’ A Very Sedaris Christmas runs Dec. 11 - 19 at the Soulstice Theatre space on 3770 Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Francis. For ticket reservations, visit Theatrical Tendencies online.