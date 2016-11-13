Senseless With Carroll

×

This weekend, the Carroll University Players will present a program featuring work devised for a student senior capstone project. It can be fascinating to see emerging artists developing work on this level. The program in question is Senseless. It’s a show that features drama, physical theatre and dance in, “three theatrical experiences focusing on text, movement and music to the exclusion of the other senses.” The song cycle on the program will be, “exploring personal isolation in the contemporary world of social media.” Those involved in the program include: Prof. James Zager and Carroll seniors Bryan Lapaz and Cort Manton.





Carroll University Players’ Senseless runs Nov. 17 - 19 at the Otteson Theatre on 238 N. East Ave. in Waukesha. Admission to the show is free. For more information, visit Carroll University Players online.