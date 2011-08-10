Serious Maturation for Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Matt Kemple's Milwaukee Comedy Festival has matured considerably over its six-year existence. Staged at ComedySportz, the 2011 festival featured more than 30 acts. The acts came from regions as far away as Texas, but, more so than any other year, the Milwaukee groups really stood out.

On Friday night, festival co-producer Patrick Schmitz introduced Broadminded as the longest-running sketch comedy group in Milwaukee. The four-woman team, having started the same year as the festival, showed the delicate mix of light humor and depth that has become the trademark of the most consistently funny comedy group in town.

This year's festival was marked by well-executed comedy from Schmitz's graduating improv students. One might expect high-school improv to be a little juvenile, but young groups like OC Alumni, Scoot's Schticks and After School Special provided some of this year's most sophisticated material. Having trained together throughout high school, these comic talents have developed a kind of group consciousness that leads to some really great improv.

Many of the best out-of-town groups hailed from Chicago—not at all surprising for a city renowned for its influence on the world of comedy. Through sheer force of stage presence, the Comic Thread managed to create brilliant comedy out of less-than-inspired material.

