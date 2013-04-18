Seth Rudetsky At the Marcus Center

×

Sometimes it takes a big, splashy musical with a huge set and a tremendous number of highly-paid performers. And sometimes all it takes is the right person telling stories. Whether you'r paying $50 to see some big touring broadway show or $50 to see some guy talk about big broadway shows, you know what you're in for. And this weekend at Vogel Hall, you'll be paying about $40 more than you should to see some guy from New York talk about Broadway.

And if you don't know what you're in for, here's a look at some of what Rudetsky has done for YouTube:

Okay, so the stage show's probably a lot more formal than what he'd do in front of a camera in his own kitchen, but you get the idea--deconstructing good vocals and relaying to audiences what makes them good. Okay, fine for a course in that sort of thing, but is it performance in and of itself? I don't know . . . evidently audiences are paying $50 a pop to see him do it . . . okay, so obviously there's also quite a bit of singing and probably a little storytelling as well. Could be fun for the right people. Probably is.

Seth Rudestky's Big Broadway Show--which, as I understand it, is 90 minutes of him talking without intermission as accompanied by recordings--runs April 18th and 19th at the Marcus Center's Vogel Hall. For ticker reservations, visit the Marcus Center online.