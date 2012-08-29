×

For the uninitiated, Seth Rudetsky is a longtime Broadway stage actor and writer who hosts a radio show on XM about Broadway. The man evidently knows a lot about the subject of Broadway theatre and has an entertaining way of presenting that information and interviewing people involved with it.

It was inevitable that Rudetsky would open a she of his own on Broadway talking about . . . Broadway. (Really . . . there is nothing more narcissistic than the stage and there is little that is more amplified than Broadway, so . . . y'know . . . do the math, right?) Seriously, the show has garnered some praise and Rudetsky will be touring with the show. That show is coming to the Marcus Center in October Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

Some guy talking about Broadway in Vogel Hall. Okay, not that entertaining, but . . . It's not just him. though . . . it's him and video clips and various other t hints illustrating weird comic insights into the nature of Broadway from someone on the inside. From the press release:

"Can you imagine Cher singing all the roles in WEST SIDE STORY? Well, don't imagine it because Seth will show you the video! What's your favorite show? Grease? The Pajama Game? Hair? Godspell? Whatever it is, you're sure to get details from Seth you've never heard before."

Okay, sounds like it might be fun. Really, anyone with the kind of background Rudetsky has will undoubtedly has the kind of material for a fun show. I love listening to people talk about backstage stuff. Quite often the stories are every bit as interesting as the shows. (If you ever get a chance, ask Next Act Theatre's Charles Kakuk about his experience with the cast of CATS when he was working the Riverside . . . weirdly funny stuff. . . ) All too often the general public DOESN'T get the opportunity to talk with professional theatre types offstage. Rudetsky provides audiences that opportunity onstage by easy of New York this October.

Seth's Big Fat Broadway Show runs October 4th - 5th at the Marcus Center's Vogel Hall for ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206. Tickets go on sale August 30th.