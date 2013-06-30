Seuss In Summer

I am a father of a two year old now. For her second birthday, my daughter was given a copy of One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish by my father. On seeing the book, she wanted me to read it to her. On reading it to her, she wanted me to read it again. And again. And again . . . a half hour later, she was only starting to lose interest. Dr. Seuss is universal. Really happy to help my daughter discover him for the first time . . . and "Seuss" is among her first words.

The West Allis Players bring the musical adaptation of the great author's work to the stage this coming summer. Over a dozen years after it debuted, Seussical is one of those shows that gets produced so often that it's easy for me to forget how many times I've actually seen it in the past decade.

The West Allis Players' production is Directed by Bill Kaiser. It runs July 19th - 28th at the West Allis Central Audiorium on 8516 West Lincoln Avenue. For more information, visit The West Allis Players online.