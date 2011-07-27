Seussical Soulstice: A Musical in a Big New Space

For much of the recent past, Soulstice Theatre has been floating around various stages (both improvised and otherwise) at the Marian Center for the Nonprofits. The spaces have worked to varying degrees of success. The dramas they had staged in the remote, little black box now occupied by Lisa Golda's Vox Box include some of the most intense moments of live theater staged in Milwaukee in recent years. More recently, the use of a rather large, cavernous auditorium has resulted in some intermittently shaky productions.

Aside from a surprisingly good production of Chicago staged in a gymnasium in the Marian Center, Soulstice hasn't really been able to make much of an impression on a truly large scale. With the move to a fresh, new space in St. Francis, Soulstice is given new opportunities. The newly opened space is a rather large studio theatre brimming with possibilities. Soulstice's first show in the new season may break out into something refreshingly big as Soulstice brings the Dr. Seuss tribute Seussical the Musical to the new stage. The musical theatre adaptation of over a dozen Dr. Seuss books will give Soulstice a chance to make a huge impression right away.

Soulstice Theatre's production of Seussical the Musical runs July 28-Aug. 6 at 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. For reservations, call 414-481-2800.

Theater Happenings

Jim DeVita plays George to Brian Mani's Lennie as the American Players Theatre in Spring Green presents John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men. Kate Buckley directs a nearly all-Equity cast. July 29-Aug. 6 in the Up-The-Hill Theatre. For reservations, call 608-588-2361.