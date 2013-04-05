Seven Year Itch With Bay Players

×

This week, amidst all of the many shows opening in the greater Milwaukee area, the Bay Players will be staging a classic comedy by George Axelrod. A husband of seven years finds himself alone at home somewhere in the middle of the 20th century. A chance encounter finds the husband in contact with the staggeringly beautiful woman living upstairs from him and things get suitably funny in a play best known for the Marilyn Monroe film that had followed its original stage success.

Theatre veteran Raymond Bradford directs what will likely be another pleasant retro trip to mid-century sitcom by way of community theatre.

The Bay Players' production of The Seven Year Itch runs April 5th - 13th at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium on 1200 East Fairmount Avenue. All shows are at 8pm. For ticket reservations, call 414-299-9040.