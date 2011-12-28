Shakeseapre Without Rehearsal





It’s kind of a weird theory. And like most weird theories, it sounds really awfully interesting. The idea is that there may have been enough clues in the work of Shakespeare to suggest that his plays could be performed entirely without rehearsal. Actors would be taught their own lines only and it would all come together onstage. You know what you’re supposed to say and when you’re supposed to say it, but you don’t really know why until you get up there. Ideally, this creates a kind of immediacy not found in a traditionally rehearsed piece. Of course, it’s probably total nonsense, but it sounds cool.





In any case, Jared McDarius, a Chicago actor, has been performing with Cicago’s Unrehearsed Shakespeare company for quite some time and he’s interested in teaching a class on the technique this coming January at the Alchemist Theatre.





The one-time-only class will be held on January 22nd from Noon to 2pm. The class is free, but space in the class is limited. In order to reserve your spot, simply go here and buy yourself a spot in the class. The registration is a $3 charge on your credit cad which will be fully refunded at the time of the class. As of this writing, there are 18 spots available for the class . . .







