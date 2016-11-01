Shakespeare Auditions This Month

×

Voices Found Repertory is looking to find a couple more casts this month. The company that recently staged a production of Coriolanus returns in months to come with productions of Taming of the Shrew and Richard III.





The company has kind of a holistic approach to casting for shows. Two phases: The first phase is a pair of monologues: One Shakespearian. One contemporary. Then there’s a second phase that’s a day-long workshop with those selected from the first phase. Actors find out how they relate to each other and the roles emerge from that interaction.





It’s casting but it’s also its own kind of journey.





Auditions for Taming of the Shrew take place on Nov. 6 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. The show runs Jan. 18 - 22.





Auditions for Richard III take place on Nov. 4 from 6:00 8:00 p.m. The show’s dates have yet to be determined.





For more information and access to sign-up for an audition slot, visit the auditions’ Signup Genius page.