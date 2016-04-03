Shakespeare Celebration with Bard & Bourbon

William Shakespeare was baptized in April of 1564.

He died in April of 1616.

April is as good as any month in which to celebrate the life and works of the man. One of two celebrations going on Apr. 16 is Bard & Bourbon's Lovers & Fighters. In the intimate space of the Soulstice Theatre, professional actors perform bits that were prepared only earlier on in the day. Monologues will be performed as compromised by, “The Wheel of Distraction.” There will be Shakespeare drinking games and more. Fear not, however: this is an all-ages show with fee snacks and a cash bar that also includes soda and non-alcoholic options.

Bard & Bourbon's Lovers & Fighters-A Shakespearian Revelry takes place on Apr. 16 at 8:00 p.m. at Soulstice Theatre on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.