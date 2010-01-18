Shakespeare In February

×

As the local theatre season continues into 2010, the second month of the New Year sees an odd concentration of unrelated Shakespeare productions. All three are in small studio theatres, allowing local audiences an opportunity to

ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Opening on February 10th, The Boulevard Theatre’s production of one of Shakespeare’s rarely-produced plays. In promotion of the play, the Boulevard has cast members David Flores and Shannon Nettesheim reasding excerpts from the playat a few different bookstores.

At 6:30pm on January 22nd, the pair perform at Open Bookstore on 4093 North Oakland.

At 2pm on January 23rd, they appear at Next Chapter Books on 10976 North Port Washington Road in Port Washington.

Finally, at 2pm on the 30th, they will be performing at Boswell Books on 2559 North Downer.

After each appearance, there will be a talkback with the cast and Boulevard’s artistic director Mark Bucher. It’s a clever and thoughtful way to promote the show. Here’s hoping that it’ll prove to be a successful promotion for Boulevard.

Boulevard’s All’s Well That Ends Well runs through March 14th

MACBETH

On February 18th, Off The Wall Theatre opens its production of one of Shakespeare’s most popuar plays in a production starring Jeremy Welter, Tamara Martinsek, Marilyn White, Lisa Golda, Tom Wellcenbach and more. The post-apocalyptic production design should be interesting in a very, very small theatre. Off The Wall’s Dale Gutzman will amplifying the intimacy of the show by limiting audiences to no more than 20 per show.

Off The Wall’s Macbeth runs through March 7th. The February 20th performance is already sold-out.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Beatice and Benedick square off again as Carte Blanche Studios opens its production of the popular comedy Much Ado About Nothing on February 19th. Cart Blanche did a really good job with its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream a few months back. It’ll be interesting to see Jimmy Dragolovich and company tackle another popular romantic comedy this February.

Carte Blanche’s Much Ado About Nothing runs through March 7th.