Shakespeare is Back in the Parks

Combining the works of The Bard with nature, Shakespeare in State Parks’ free public performances presented by Milwaukee-based theatre troupe Summit Players Theatre returns this June with William Shakespeare’s drama/comedy The Winter’s Tale, directed by Maureen Kilmurry.

Three Bridges Park, 610 S. 35th St., will host a performance June 18. A 45-minute pre-play workshop, which includes a discussion about the play’s themes and a bit of backstory on the Bard, at 5:30 p.m., will be followed by a 75-minute performance at 7 p.m. The play includes a cast of six, who will all perform multiple roles, scenic design by Carl Eiche, costume design by Amelia Strahan, and music coordination by Michael Nicholas.

Social distancing will be in place. Facemasks are encouraged, but not required.

Summit executive director A.J. Magoon said that the troupe began planning the performance in October 2019. “The play starts out very dark, but towards the end, there’s this lovely redemptive quality,” added, noting that the play’s theme of redemption, forgiveness and moving forward are metaphoric of the chaotic of the events of 2020.

When COVID-19 hit and the 2020 performance season was cancelled, Summit transitioned to a digital format, presenting workshops and a remote scavenger hunt. “It was really flying by the seat of our pants,” Magoon said. Nonprofit organization Summit, which was founded in 2015, was able to stay afloat last year thanks to funds from local organizations.

Due to the uncertainty over statewide and local COVID-19 guidelines, planning this year’s performance was challenging, according to Magoon. “It was pretty fast-paced; madcap,” he said. “I’ve likened it to building a plane as I fly it.”

The troupe is excited to entertain audiences outdoors once again. “Our statewide community is really fantastic,” Magoon added. “Some people come to the same park every year.”

Havenwoods State Forest, 6141 N. Hopkins St., will hold performances July 16 and August 9. Workshops begin at 5:30 p.m.; performances at 7 p.m. Please click here for a complete schedule of statewide performances.