In just a few days, Shakespeare Raw will be staging a what may prove to be a fast and loose version of Macbeth at the beginning of next month. 20 actors play 20 parts in an unrehearsed production that is also advertised as involving a “$#!+ton of booze.”

Sounds like fun.

The show runs Oct. 6 - 8 at the Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery on 901 W. Juneau Ave. Admission is $10 or $5 for those coming in costume.