Shakespeare Says Love Conquers All

William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy As You Like It is a fast-paced adventure about multiple characters’ journeys to exile in the Forest of Arden complete with anger, love, mistaken identity and merry mischief. Marquette University’s current production, commemorating the 400th anniversary of The Bard’s death, is skillfully brought to life by the students of Marquette’s Theatre Arts Program. Director Maureen Kilmurry has created a thoughtful, engaging rendition that captures the imagination, tickles the funny bone and embodies the idea that love can indeed conquer all.

The cast does a solid job making Shakespeare’s language understandable, performing with good diction and well-paced, expressive delivery. Their high energy provides an extra dose of enthusiasm that effortlessly eases viewers into the throes of the storyline. To aid with transitions from set designer Katie Shanahan’s foreboding court to the delightful, Tiffany stained glass-inspired forest are musicians and voice/sound effects wizards Kate O’Neill and Jessica Szuminski. The two, dressed in black and onstage from start to finish, have impeccable timing and provide the noises of wind and thunder; musical backing with violin, tin whistle, bells and flute; the baaing of sheep; the whistling of birds; and the bleating of a goat.

Also, the lovely costume design by Connie Petersen—particularly the reddish-maroon-themed court outfits, the getups of court jester Touchstone (played with suave and charm by Terry Lee Watkins Jr.) and Jaques (played with finesse by Dan Callahan), and the final scene’s wedding dresses—combines beautifully with Shanahan’s effective scenic ambiance.

Mackenzie Possage as Rosalind, daughter of the banished Duke Senior whose court has been usurped by Duke Frederick (played with fervor by Chloe Hurckes), is breathtakingly brilliant. She offers the character a lovely emotional arc mixed with delightful wit and wonderful zealousness. Whether swooning over Orlando (Michael Nicholas) while disguised as Ganymede or engaging in impassioned speeches and sharp banter with her cousin Celia (Nadja Simmonds), Possage shows strong acting chops.

Additional delights among the talented cast include Jake Zelinski and Nicholas Parrott, who sing beautiful harmonized duets with a ukulele as Amiens and Lord 1; the well-choreographed wrestling match between Nicholas and a court wrestler played by Callahan; the hilarious A.J. Magoon and lovely Madeleine Farley as Silvius and Phoebe; and Aileen O’Carroll as Audrey, a sassy, flirtatious goat keeper with bounds of energy that embraces her character’s sexual appeal to hilarious effect.

Shakespeare’s story of four couples who fall in love within the Forest of Arden is a fun, enjoyable tale that is given great justice by this fantastic group of actors. Bravo!

Through March 6 at the Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St. For tickets, call 414-288-7504 or visit showclix.com.