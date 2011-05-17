Shaw and Dear Liar: A Staged Reading Fundraiser

×

Somewhere in the prolific literary life of Geroge Bernard Shaw, there was an intimate, four-decade correspondence with actress Mrs. Patrick Campbell. This correspondence was the basis for the Jerome Kilty play Dear Liar.

The 1957 epistolary drama will be performed in a staged reading in Whitewater this coming weekend as husband and wife Jim Butchart and Leslie Fitzwater play Shaw and Campbell. The reading is a fundraiser for UW-Whitewater’s Summeround Theatre program.

The reading will be performed May 21 at 7:30pm and May 22 at 4:30pm downtown at the Whitewater Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple. For reservations, call 262-472-5943.