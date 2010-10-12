Shel Silverstein's Dark Stage Comedy

×

“Lisa’s got the best daddy in the world. After all, he bought her a pony for her birthday. Too bad he shot it dead. Or did he? Maybe it was Lisa’s older sister.” It’s right there in black and pink on the back cover of a collection of short plays by beloved children’s poet and offbeat playwright Shel Silverstein. There’s morean entire short were the only words spoken are “meat and potatoes.” A sketch where a group of people find the guy who invented the “have a nice day” smiley face logo from the ‘70’s. They’ve come to make him pay . . . comedy mixes with something a bit more disturbing as a woman attempts to auction herself off to the highest bidder. This particular bouquet of dark comic shorts that debuted in New York City in 2001 under the title An Adult Evening With Shel Silverstein.

A Carte Blanche Studios production of the selection opens this Friday. The show runs for two weekends only and is likely to be one of local theatre’s best-kept secrets of the month. This is an evening of short sketches from the mind of someone extremely well-known for only a fraction of his worksketches which find an intimate home on the comfy stage of Carte Blanche’s space on 1024 South 5th Street.

Carte Blanche’s An Adult Evening With Shel Silverstein runs October 15 – 24.