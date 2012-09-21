‘Sherlock Holmes’ Live at the Brumder Mansion

It started out simply, with Liz Shipe and Perry Heideman imagining dramatic fairy tales in a series of photographs. Now, Shipe's “Reconstructing Grimm” project is coming live to the Brumder Mansion in a fully staged interactive drama, Sherlock Holmes and a Most Irregular Tea Party .

The production opens with a gathering at the legendary detective’s place. The audience plays the Baker Street Irregulars, invited there in a show of appreciation for all the help they've been in so many of Sherlock Holmes’ cases. The talented Michael Traynor stars as Holmes. Traynor's crisp wit and precision should serve the legend well.

Inspector Lestrade, played by Bryan Quinn, informs Holmes that there is a matter that requires his services. The audience then aids Holmes in solving the mystery.

This is an ambitious project. Interactive shows are complicated pieces to write because one never knows exactly what an audience is going to bring to the performance. The 24-year-old Shipe wrote the script. She will also direct the show, appear in it and be responsible for the costuming. To top it all off, Shipe is also producing the show.

Reconstructing Grimm's production of Sherlock Holmes and a Most Irregular Tea Party runs Sept. 21-Oct. 14 at the Brumder Mansion, 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For ticket reservations, call 414-388-9104.

Theater Happenings

* Skylight Music Theatre opens Avenue Q this week. This adult musical featuring puppets is like “Sesame Street” for “children” who have graduated from college. It hits the stage of the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center Sept. 21-Oct. 14. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.

* At month's end, Next Act Theatre opens the clever Microcrisis , Mike Lew’s comedy about the next great financial collapse. Edward Morgan directs this Milwaukee premiere Sept. 27-Oct. 21. For ticket reservations, call 414-278-0765.