A Shortened Run For BILLY ELLIOTT

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts announced yesterday morning that the touring production of Billy Elliott—The Musical would only be running July 17th through the 22nd of next year and NOT the 18th- 29th as had been previously announced.

They hadn’t actually listed a reason, but the schedule change has already been updated in all relevant Marcus Center-based info. As of roughly 2pm yesterday, the update had yet to be registered on the official tour website and a host of other online ticket sources. I don’t know—maybe it’s the economy. As there are no other events listed in the online calendar, there couldn’t’ve been a scheduling conflict.

Though this is no more than speculation, either economic concerns are truncating the Milwaukee leg of the tour or the tour itself has had scheduling conflicts. The official tour website lists the tour as going straight from Milwaukee to Boston. Maybe they picked-up a tour stop somewhere along the way . . . in any case—those interested in seeing one of the few Broadway hits to get more Tony Awards than The Book of Mormon will have less time to see it here in Milwaukee.