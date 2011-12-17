Shorts In January





In a month so taken with remounting old shows, it’s nice to know that there’s some fresh material on the horizon. As fun as it has been to see A Christmas Carol and Srooge in Rouge again with another Holiday Punch at Off the Wall and another Who Killed Santa? Coming up this weekend and next week respectively, after a month like this I’m really looking forward to the possibility of some new material.





And so I’m really happy that there are a couple of local shows featuring all new material at the end of next month. They’re both programs featuring quite a lot of shorts . . . just in time for January.





First off, Carte Blanche Studios presents it’s next North American New Plays Festival January 19th – 29th. Plays from across the country are performed and directed by Jimmy Dragolovich and company at the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre.





Actually there’s nothing specifically in the format of the festival to suggest that any of these are actually shorts, but with 15 individual new shows in ten days and a full festival pass only running $30, there’s a pretty good chance that more than a few of these aren’t actually feature length . . . the last new plays festival was all one-acts as I recall . . .





And then in the final couple of days of the new plays festival at Carte Blanche, Racine’s Over Our Head Players presents all new sketch comedy once more with its next annual Snowdance 10-minute Comedy Competition. The theatre company presents a parade of 10-minute shorts January 27th- February 26th. Audience members get to vote on their favorite and the winner gets a cash prize at the end of the festival.





The Christmas shows wrap-up in the next couple of weeks. Thoughts of shows like these help me make it through the last couple of holiday shows until the new year . . .



