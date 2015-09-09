Sigmund Freud, C.S. Lewis, Acacia and Morning Star

× Expand Freud's Last Sessi Freud's Last Sessi

Early next month, Acacia Theatre Company and Morning Star Productions jointly present the Milwaukee Premiere of Freud’s Last Session. Mark St. Germain’s drama has Freud welcoming the popular author into his home for a conversation about love, the existence of god and the meaning of life. It’s a deep conversation between to noted authors from the early part of the 20th century as viewed through the lens of a solidly respectable storyteller.

Thankfully, the intimate dialogue between two men is being staged on a more intimate theatre than the one Acacia usually inhabits. Morning Star welcomes Acacia to its home for the production. as the show will be staged at Eastbrook Church at 5385 N. Green Bay Rd. For more information, visit Acacia Online.