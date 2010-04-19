Silent Theater

×

"Ithink all actors should study silent films," says Alice Wilson, founder ofThe M.U.T.E.S, "They are a wellspring of useful information about ourcraft. So many ways to communicate without saying a word!"Wilson's fascination withmovies made before dialogue was an option led her to develop one of the city'sbusiest theater troupes. Since their April 2009 inception, "We've averagedtwo and a half times per month." The group, whose name is shorthand forThe Marvelous Unspeaking Troupe of Entertaining Scoundrels, has performedthroughout southeastern Wisconsin and far as Manitowoc and Evansville, IN witha flexible sensibility that allows them to play family-friendly entertainmentoccasions as well as more innuendo-laden dates for older folks.Wilson's interest inanother troop, whose work is intended for adults only, led to her inspirationfor creation of The M.U.T.E.S."Ihad auditioned for The Alleycat Revue burlesque and that same night literallyhad a dream about people acting out skits as if they were silent movies,” sherecalls. “The next day I started calling actors I'd worked with that I thoughtmight be interested." That dream wasn't likely due merely to Wilson's willingness toproffer the old-fashioned tease of burlesque. "Ever since I can remember,I've been into things from past decades. Seems I've always understood on somelevel that the past was important and lead us to where we are today. In highschool I was the weird girl that wore combat boots and ‘50s/’60s floweredgranny dresses from the thrift store." The M.U.T.E.S. is an extension ofher own aesthetic.Partof M.U.T.E.S.’ uniqueness comes apart from their mimicry of early 20th centurycinema. Sometimes they ply their artistry as a roving band of actors foroutdoor events such as Pridefest and car club meetings. "When we're in atheatre we don't have to worry about getting pooped on by seagulls," Wilson remarks on thedifferences between outdoor and indoor acting.Fortheir younger viewers, The M.U.T.E.S provide an educational function, too."I love exposing kids to something unique that gets its inspiration fromthe past. I love telling them that television and movies used to be all black &white & hearing them say 'cool.'"Prospectslook cool for the speechless scoundrels, too. Wilson's vision and ambition for her ensembleextends far beyond the the stage. Besides writing their semi-improvised schtickand researching more about the era to which it's beholden, plans include"live musicians, maybe get a stage manager, keep strengthening as a group,appear in a commercial, appear in a film, collaborate with other groupsWisconsin Hybrid Theatre, world domination..."Withthe kind of work ethic The M.U.T.E.S. has already exhibited, that last goal maynot be as much of a jest as Wilsonmight have meant.TheM.U.T.E.S. celebrate their first anniversary with a series of shows April 23-25at Alchemist Theatre, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.