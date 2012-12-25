×

It was one of the biggest films of all time. And by virtue of that it was one of the biggest film musicals of all time. There isn't much that I could say about the Sound of Music that hasn't already been said . . . (and said relatively recently. the Skylight Opera Theatre's production continues through the 31st.)

The enduring popularity of the show continues in a series of screenings that have come to include sing-alongs. The latest is going to be screened at UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium in unique fashion. A host leads the audience through a vocal warm-up prior to the film. There is a comprehensive debriefing on the contents of the "interactive fun pack" that everyone gets on the way in to the performance. (Think Rocky Horror only evidently much more tightly-organized.)

It's an interactive experience where the audience provide the live performance component of a piece of art that has been around for decades. Should be fun.

Uw-Whitewater's screening of The Sing-Along Sound of Music runs for two audience-provided performances at 1pm and 7 pm on January 26th. Admission is FREE. An advance online ticket is required. And there IS a processing fee for that. For more information, visit UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium online.