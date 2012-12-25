Sing Along Sound of Music

It was one of the biggest films of all time. And by virtue of that it was one of the biggest film musicals of all time. There isn't much that I could say about the Sound of Music that hasn't already been said . . . (and said relatively  recently. the Skylight Opera Theatre's production continues through the 31st.) 

The enduring popularity of the show continues in a series of screenings that have come to include sing-alongs. The latest is going to be screened at UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium in unique fashion. A host leads the audience through a vocal warm-up prior to the film. There is a comprehensive debriefing on the contents of the "interactive fun pack" that everyone gets on the way in to the performance. (Think Rocky Horror only evidently much more tightly-organized.)

It's an interactive experience where the audience provide the live performance component of a piece of art that has been around for decades. Should be fun. 

Uw-Whitewater's screening of The Sing-Along Sound of Music  runs for two audience-provided performances at 1pm and 7 pm on January 26th. Admission is FREE. An advance online ticket is required. And there IS a processing fee for that. For more information, visit UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium online.