Singing the Blues

The forced perspective on Debra Booth's set subtly tilts to one side. It's a stylized look of a small shack in the Mississippi Delta where The Rep stages Stephen Jeffreys' drama I Just Stopped By to See the Man. Much like how the skew of the set isn't readily apparent until you examine it closely, the brilliance of the script doesn't sink in until you think about it.

On its surface, the play is a simple story about a reclusive old bluesman (Cedric Young) who is approached by a young British rock star (Erik Hellman) with the opportunity to return to the stage. Everyone in the world thinks the bluesman died years ago, except for his daughter (Lanise Antoine Shelley), who stands to be profoundly affected by any decision her father makes. Though the story is simple, there are universal themes at play that elevate the significance of the plot. The bluesman sold his soul for talent; now he's offered a similar deal from an earthbound devil for a lifestyle to go along with it.

Sharp performances bring the script to life. Though not in top form, Shelley still holds down an end of the play that would likely seem unnecessary in less-talented hands. The dynamic between Young and Hellman sparkles in this energetic dialogue between a rock star and the blues legend who inspired him. Near the end of the play, they talk about the performance high of being onstage for a historic set-listening to them, you almost feel like you were there.

The Milwaukee Rep's production of c runs through May 3 at the Stiemke Theater.