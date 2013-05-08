Sister Returns to the Marcus Center

×

That tirelessly long-lived comedy Late Nite Catechism continues to roll through various venues all over the country thanks to Entertainment Events Inc. The latest local manicestation of Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan's comedy makes it to the Marcus Center's Vogel Hall for two performances on a single day in June.

The play, which has the audience treated as the class to a 1960s late night Catholic education has obvious appeal to the right kind of Catholic.

Entertainment Events' production of Late Night Catechism is performed at 4pm and 8pm on June 15th at the Marcus Center's Vogel Hall.

