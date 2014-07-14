Sketch 22 #13 at ComedySportz

Just a couple of days after T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical) celebrates its third year in existence at ComedySportz, Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 makes it to the venue for its 13th outing. All sketch comedy (like all comedy) generates laughter under pressure. There’s always a deadline and timing is everything. What’s interesting about Sketch 22 is that the pressure of a deadline is accelerated. Ten writing teams and ten directors have 22 hours to come up with a sketch comedy show. Forty actors willingly fling themselves into the frenzy. Think of it like funny laundromat. There’s a writing cycle. There’s a directing cycle. And then everyone comes by to laugh at the laundry. (Okay, so the parallel isn’t terribly good. I am writing this blog under a self-imposed deadline.)

The final presentation of the sketches takes place July 19 at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st St. For ticket reservations, call 414-272-8888.