Sketch 22 the 8th on the 7th

Having been around long enough to safely be considered a “long-running,” comedy tradition, Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 celebrates it EIGHTH outing this coming January the 7th.

The idea is cute . . . not altogether unlike another similar longer-running program in town that has come across as being more than a little in-bred over the years . . . 10 groups of writers, 10 directors and no less than 40 actors put together a comedy sketch program in 22 hours.

The general information available online doesn’t mention who is in the show, but the “confirmed guests” listed on the event’s Facebook page reads like a list of some of the best comic minds in town. As that includes Sketch 22 founder Patrick Schmitz, it’s probably safe to say that some of the people listed are involved. And if not, you have the satisfaction of attending a show with some really brilliant comic talent. . . .

The 8th Sketch 22 takes place at ComedySportz in Milwaukee on January 7th at 8pm. Admission is only $10