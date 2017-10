×

Once again, Patrick Schmitz assembles a large group of talented people this month to put together and entire sketch comedy show in 22 hours. The next Sketch 22 will be staged at ComedySportz Milwaukee at 420 South 1st Street at 7pm on Saturday, January 12th.

That 7pm start time is the culmination of 22 hours of work by 10 groups of writers, directors and actors. Admission is $10. (That's one dollar per sketch.)

For slightly more information, visit the show's Facebook page.