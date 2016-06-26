Sketch 22 Next Month

\r

Recently Patrick Schmitz posted a picture online. It was the cover of a copy of Bram Stoker’s Dracula . “All read and done,” the post read. “Now it’s time to write the play.” So I guess the Milwaukee funny guy is going to be doing a parody of Dracula next. Cool. It’ll be some time before that show makes it to the stage. Schmitz’s next big project is the seventeenth installment of Sketch 22.

The idea for the long-running comedy show is simple: ten teams of writers and directors put together 10 comedic shorts in 24 hours. This time around, Schmitz is joined in writing on the program by the women of Broadminded, Nick Firer, Laura Holterman, Jason Powell, Beth Lewinski Vince Figueroa, and (among others.) Forty actors are scheduled to be a part of the ten shows that they’ll be writing. (Whatever it is that they are.)

Any project that pulls-in 40-50 people to crank something out in 24 hours is going to have a lot of interesting energy. There wouldn’t have been 16 of these things already if it wasn’t a lot of fun.

Patrick Schmitz Presents: Sketch 22 (#17) on Saturday, Jul. 16 at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st St. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10. All proceeds from ticket sales go to help support the MS Society. So in addition to everything else that this show might be, it’s also going to help a good cause. For more information about the show, visit its Facebook events page.

