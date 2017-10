×

Patrick Schmitz and company return again to ComedySportz for an 11th Sketch 22 next month. It's a huge machine of funny. 10 writing teams work with 10 directors and 40 actors to put on a show that they develop in 22 hours. Comedy under pressure in a show that has now pretensions towards being anything other than fun.

The show makes it to ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 South 1st Street in Milwaukee at 7pm on July 13th. For more information about ComedySportz, visit them online.