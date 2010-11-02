Sketch and Improv Late Night Saturday

×

Sketch comedy group Broadminded opens Lions and Tigers and . . . Zombies? In a couple of weekends. The sketch comedy group has established itself as being one of the more reliably funny ongoing comedy names in town.

This coming Saturday, there are a couple of interesting late night comedy shows hitting the general vicinity of downtown. The reasonably long-running Milwaukee incarnation of Chicago’s Bye Bye Liver moves from its home onstage in a somewhat upscale restaurant to the home of long-running improv show Comedy Sportz. Just down the street from Allen-Bradley, (420 South First Street) the cozy little space on the northern edge of Walker’s Point plays host to the scripted sketch comedy show that pairs comedy with alcohol in its own distinctive way.

Bye-Bye Liver opens its first show in its new location November 6th at 9:30pm. It continues for an indefinite run every Saturday at 9:30pm thereafter. Call 414-312-4388 for more info.

One hour after BBL's inaugural show opens at Comedy Sportz, Danny Pudi and his long-form improv group (the Avalancheros) perform at Marquette for a second straight week. Best known as Abed on the TV sitcom Community, Pudi is a Chicago-born man of Polish/Indian descent who, judging from the show, has really interesting offbeat comedic instincts. I can only imagine what long-form improv would be like with Pudy. Sounds interesting.

Danny Pudi and the Avalancheros perform at 10:30pm at the AMU Ballroom on the Campus of Marquette University.