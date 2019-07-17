Skylight Announces New Artistic Director

Skylight Music Theatre has announced that Michael Unger will become the company’s new artistic director. Unger, a theater and opera stage director based in New York City, will start his new position in September, marking the Skylight’s 60th anniversary season. Skylight is a professional equity company dedicated to producing musical theater and opera.

“I am thrilled to join the vibrant Milwaukee theater scene at Skylight and build upon its vast and impressive 60-year history,” Unger says. “I look forward to collaborating with the outstanding local artists and audiences who have made Skylight what it is today.”

Unger was chosen after a 10-month nationwide search. Skylight’s executive director Jack Lemmon explains: “Michael has the rare combination of experience directing both musicals and operas, as well as a passion for education.”

Unger is currently associate artistic director and director of education of the York Theatre Company, an organization that places emphasis on developing and producing new musical works. He co-directed the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and is currently developing several new projects.

Unger, alongside local father, Michael Baroody, M.D., also founded NewArts in Newtown, Conn., which started in response to the Sandy Hook school tragedy. NewArts brings children together with Broadway professionals to build confidence and creativity. Unger will remain connected to NewArts during his Milwaukee tenure.

Unger has taught acting classes in New York City for years, and he has guest-directed at many colleges and universities, including the Juilliard School.

He first visited Milwaukee when he interviewed for the Skylight position. “I love the way this community embraces the arts, and the general vibe of the city,” says Unger. “Skylight has so much going for it: the impressive history, the unique performing space, the knowledgeable audience.” Unger’s plans include taking a fresh look at the classics. “Nothing too avant-garde,” he explained, “but something definitely out of the box.”