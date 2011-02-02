Skylight Cancels February 2nd Performances

×

A little less than an hour ago, the Skylight Opera Theatre, which really never cancels shows, really will. Today’s (February 2nd) performances of Jacques Brel Is Alive And Well And Living In Paris have been canceled due to what some meteorologists are calling the worst snowstorm since 1999.

Neither the 2pm matinee NOR the 7:30pm evening show will hit the stage today. Both performances were scheduled to include Skylight Insights discussions one hour prior to curtain. Patrons holding tickets for either performance will be contacted and have ther tickets exchanged into another performance free of charge. As there are no further matinees during the week, it is likely that those who are interesting in going to a day show will be going to one of the 2pm Sunday shows.

Questions can be directed to the Sklyight’s box office at 414-291-7800. Wait until tomorrow, though . . . the Skylight Offices and the Broadway Box Office is closed due to the blizzard that has grounded both performances of Brel.

The Skylight Opera’s production of Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris runs through February 20th at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. A concise, comprehensive review of the show runs in the next Shepherd-Express.