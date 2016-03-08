Skylight Holds its Head High with ‘Crowns’

× Expand Mark Frohna

“We are the crowns that we wear,” says one of the church ladies toward the end of Crowns , the gospel musical that opened at the Skylight Music Theatre last weekend. The fact of the matter is she’s right. These are church-going ladies who wear amazing hats—called “crowns”—to honor their faith, their traditions and, most importantly, to pass the ritual along, generation to generation.

These are not just your everyday, practical, keep-my-hair-in-place hats. These are works of art; simple to seductive, meaningful yet beautiful, brimming over with pride and the stories that created them. But to do that just right, the “crown bearers” must have the proper “hattitude,” according to Velma (Raven Dockery): “Something you possess in order to wear a hat well.” She and the entire cast of seven celebrate in jubilant, uplifting fashion through this 100-minute musical (no intermission).

The storyline gets lost in all the eclectic fusion of jazz, gospel, blues and hip-hop wrapped up in West African rhythms. The tough-talking teenaged Yolanda is sent to live with her grandmother, Mother Shaw, in the South after her brother is shot. As Yolanda struggles to find her place in this new world, she learns of the struggles of these women and how these “crowns” bind them together in community and legacy.

But what Crowns lacks in the storyline it more than makes up for up in the storytelling through the uplifting, soulful sounds of song and dance. Veteran performer and stage director Sheri Williams Pannell has assembled a talented ensemble that take “hattitude” to new heights! In addition to Dockery, Cynthia Cobb as the matriarchal Mother Shaw is a force to be reckoned with, her powerful vocals enough to rattle the stained glass in Ruthmarie Tenorio’s tasteful, effective church design. Ron Lee is “the man/preacher” (and the only male in the cast) who struts and sermonizes and sings and postures likes it’s his final service (it’s not, given the length of this run). The rest of the high-energy cast includes Una Van Duvall, Tasha McCoy, Malkia Stampley and as Yolanda, Ashley Levells.

So if it’s “hattitude” that you’re looking for, Crowns has plenty of it to go around. Just make sure to bring your own hat.

Through March 26 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org