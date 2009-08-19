Skylight Open House

×

As some of the difficulties that marked the early part of the Skylight Opera Theatre’s summer of '09 fade into the footnotes of Milwaukee theatre history, the musical theatre company is getting ready to host a free open house and concert on September 1st.

As it gets ready to celebrate its 50th season, the Skylight opens its doors to the public for a multi-faceted event that allows for a rare backstage look at the 50 year-old Milwaukee theatre institution.

At 5:00pm, The event starts with an open house featuring backstage tours, exclusive access to Skylight props, costuming and scenery. This sound exceptionally interesting. Having gone to the Broadway Theatre Center for well over a decade now, I’ve seen quite a bit of the building, but I’ve never actually been backstage before. Sounds like fun.

At 6:30pm - 9:00pm There’s a benefit Concert in Catalno Square on the corner of Menominee and Broadway. Performers are set to include a number of Skylight artists.

At 9:00pm, Skylight icon Colin Cabot will host a special performance.

The Skylight Bar will offer food and beverage service throughout the program by Fratello’s.

The Skylight’s 50th anniversary season officially opens September 18th with The Barber of Seville.