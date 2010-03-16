Skylight Opera Captures Hollywood’s Golden Age

×

A Day in Hollywood/ A Night in the Ukraine is a clever, nostalgicpackage. The two-part tribute to 1930s Hollywood cinema packs just enoughintellectual edge to keep the show interesting beneath the surface of a lightmusical comedy, and the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production has all the flashand style necessary to bring the show to life.

Prior to intermission, there’s a musical revuecelebrating the golden age of Hollywood.A cast largely consisting of Skylight regulars is impeccably dressed in classicoutfits for ushers, with hair and make-up that perfectly capture the ’30s. Mostof the music is highly recognizable. With such a variety of performances, theoccasional weak moments rush by without consequence. The big showstopper beforeintermission features the entire cast tap-dancing to excerpts from the MotionPicture Production Code of 1930. The rhythm, percussion, precision and deliveryare positively hypnotic.

The show returns from intermission for a musicaladaptation of a one-act play by Anton Chekhova musical adaptation done in thestyle of the Marx Brothers. Not nearly as strange as one might expect, thecomedy is thoroughly enjoyable. Norman Moses makes for a very authentic Groucho,and Ray Jivoff plays a brilliantly comic Harpo. Jivoff truly inhabits theoriginal character, all the way down to subtle changes in facial expressions.Benjamin Howes’ comic instinct is on display as Chico, even when the comic Italian accentisn’t perfect. Chase Stoeger is a perfect choice for a charismatic, Zeppo-esquelead in the serious romantic subplot that tastefully mirrors those found inclassic Marx Brothers films.

The Skylight’s production of A Day in Hollywood/ A Night in the Ukraine runs through April 4 at the Broadway Theatre Center.