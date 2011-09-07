Skylight Opera Debuts 'The Rivals'

A classy world premiere is coming to Milwaukee, courtesy of the Skylight Opera Theatre. Acclaimed contemporary composer Kirke Mechem has penned a musical adaptation of The Rivals, Richard Brinsley Sheridan's 1775 British comedy of manners.

The Rivals, Sheridan's first play, concerns a pair of young lovers—specifically, a man looking to court a woman who is being sought after by two other men. With the supporting comic appearance of a certain Mrs. Malaprop, the play is probably best known to the general population as a footnote to the dictionary entry under “malapropism.”

Mechem, who received tremendous popularity for his adaptation of Tartuffe, is not alone in having adapted Sheridan's first play. In 1935 Herbert Hughes composed an adaptation, with lyrics by John Robert Monsell.

Mechem is a sharp composer with an impressive list of works to his name. He hasn't written many operas, but his successful career beyond opera is actually reassuring—it's unlikely that he would have tackled a project like The Rivals unless he was truly inspired to do so. Having been pleased with the Skylight's production of Tartuffe in 2007, Mechem showed interest in having the Skylight premiere his next opera. The Rivals makes it to the stage of the Cabot Theatre under the seasoned direction of Dorothy Danner, who has directed some 200 productions.

The Skylight Opera Theatre's production of The Rivals runs Sept. 16-Oct. 2. To reserve tickets, call 414-291-7800.

Theater Happenings

First Stage Children's Theater once again launches a production of Seussical. The delightfully playful adaptation of Dr. Seuss' work runs Sept. 16-Oct. 16 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater. To reserve tickets, call 414-273-7206.