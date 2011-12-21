Skylight Opera's Evening With Niffer Clarke

Niffer Clarke has to feel good about reaching that comfortable space between success and fame. The singer/actress has had the opportunity to delve into a variety of projects, including work on Broadway and off, the occasional film appearance and even an association with the band They Might Be Giants. She's generated enough success to have a hand in picking her own projects. Clarke recently appeared with the Skylight Opera Theatre<em> </em>in its brilliant, haunting production of <em>The Adding Machine</em>. This month, she returns to the<strong> Skylight</strong> <strong>Opera Theatre</strong> to perform a concert featuring music from her debut solo album, <em>Beyond the Ingenue</em>.<br /><br />The show promises to be a classy evening with songs from the long and winding Great American Songbook. The light, gentle lilt of this soprano will breathe life into show tunes that have spoken to her since she was a child. It should be a great way to spend a night, with a beautiful voice inside the cozy comfort of the Skylight's studio theater. Skylight Opera Theatre hosts this two-weekend performance as a bridge into the new year—a year that will continue with another one-woman show, as Leslie Fitzwater plays Edith Piaf as January draws into February.<em><br /><br />Beyond the Ingenue </em>runs Dec. 30-Jan. 8 at the Broadway Theatre Center. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.<strong><br /><br />Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /> <ul> <li>The Marcus Center welcomes the colorful performance art of <strong>Blue Man Group</strong>Jan. 3-8. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206. </li> </ul> <ul> <li>The talented Marti Gobel takes on the challenge of a one-woman show as <strong>Renaissance Theaterworks</strong> presents Charlayne Woodard's <em>Neat</em>. The autobiographical coming-of-age journey of a girl and her aunt runs Jan. 13-Feb. 5 at the Broadway Theatre Center. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.</li> </ul>