Skylight's Crisp, Enjoyable 'Beyond the Ingénue'

The Skylight Opera Theatre's latest show offers an enjoyable evening with two talented performers. Broadway singer Niffer Clarke weaves an autobiographical tale in and around songs from classic musicals, and the immensely charming Richard Carsey accompanies her on piano. The two have a rapport that breathes fluidly through more than a dozen musical numbers. The songs and the story feel crisp and precise in a casual onstage environment.<br /><br />The Skylight's production of <em>Beyond the Ingénue</em> runs through Jan. 8 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800. <p> </p>