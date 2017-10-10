Skylight's 'Hot Mikado' a Joy-filled Experience

× Expand Photo credit: Mark Frohna

Hot Mikado’s stage director, Austene Van, writes in her message to those attending her show that she wishes for them “to let [a] sense of joy wash over you. Let yourself be transported by the show’s blues, jazz, gospel, swing and Big Band music.” That it is very easy to do, for the Skylight’s season opener is a delight for the eyes, the ears and—especially in these tense times—the heart and (metaphorically speaking) the soul.

While the show is set in Harlem of the 1940s, the plot and characters are those of the original Gilbert and Sullivan classic The Mikado, which is set (ostensibly) in late-19th-century Japan. This makes for a bit of confusion as the characters are undoubtedly Americans of the mid-20th century; their language, clothes, dance and music styles make that most abundantly clear.

So, why are they still named Nanki-Poo, Pooh-Bah, Pitti-Sing and so forth? Well, this is actually a Big Band Era nightclub putting on a show of The Mikado updated for the hep-to-the-jive audiences of that time. Frankly, this is an odd admixture; I wish more was done to explain this setting and the characters. What we have here, then, are actors portraying actors acting out The Mikado. Personally, I found David H. Bell’s approach in Hot Mikado somewhat lacking and muddled for this reason. But, plot aside, what else do we have here? Thankfully, we’ve Skylight’s excellent cast and superb on-stage music ensemble.

Stand-outs include the comedic ebullience and perfect timing of Chris Klopatek as Ko-Ko, the Lord High Executioner. There’s also the precise acting and top-notch bluesy voice of Jamecia Bennett as femme fatale Katisha. Michael Penick makes Nanki-Poo a thoroughly engaging character, and Ryan Cappleman (Poo-Bah) displays many theatrical gifts; his vivid facial expressions and voice impersonations as he takes on multiple personas almost make his very being transmogrify before your eyes with each movement and inflection.

Finally, Hot Mikado’s quintet of band musicians set my foot a-tappin’ and head a-swingin’ several times; they kept things moving at a jazzy pace through to the rapturous grand finale—plot be damned!

Through Oct. 15 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway, through Oct. 15. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.