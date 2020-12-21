Skylight Theatre Brings Music to the Holiday Season

× Expand Photo Credit: Mark Frohna

“Oh, there’s no place like home for the holidays,” goes the familiar Christmas song refrain. But Skylight Music Theatre has given us a new version—and some very Milwaukeean twists—with those lyrics in its charming, homespun virtual version of celebrating the season with “Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special - From Our Home at the Cabot Theatre.”

Artistic Director Michael Unger has assembled over 20 artists and performs in this 67-minute virtual production (intermission at the viewer’s discretion) which features many well-known local actors in a musical revue ranging from the classic to the contemporary. And the results provide a welcome respite during these uncertain times.

Among solo vocal performances, Andrew Varela is standout with his powerful, smooth tenor on “Simple Song” from Leonard Bernstein’s Mass. The lesser-known tune becomes familiar with Varela’s simple yet emotive style. Samantha Sostarich is at the top of her vocal prowess with “Hard Candy Christmas” from the Broadway hit, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. The familiar Skylight performer has never sounded better. (But place your bets now that she will once we all come back to the theater.)

Ditto for Shawn Holmes with the Mel Torme classic, “The Christmas Song” and the likable duet of Ashley Oviedo and Kevin James Sievert in “Love is An Open Door” from Disney’s Frozen. Of special note is Aaron Reese Boseman, who demonstrates his natural talent for jazzy vocalese in the clever nod to Hanukkah, “Spin It/I Have a Little Dreidel.”

But even in this Age of Pandemic, a more than healthy measure of humor abounds. Kaylee Annable is perfectly cast in the delightful “The Pretty Little Dolly,” her own baby doll vocals coupled with her funny stage business gives this twisted tune added dimension as the lyrics turn into black comedy. And the trio of Christie Burgess, Krystal Drake and Kelly Doherty hilariously sums up what we all need to do with that unwanted fruitcake in “Holiday Lament (The Fruitcake Song).”

A high point of Holiday Sings is “Seven Principles,” a song honoring the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Less proves to be so much more as Raven Dockery along with Drake, Holmes and Sievert sing a cappella, standing among the empty seats facing in the Cabot Theatre stage.

It is a stark, beautiful reminder of these times but also of the hope that abounds given the spirit of the season. “Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special” does indeed bring it all home.

Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special is available for online viewing through Jan. 10, 2021. For more information call the Box Office: 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org